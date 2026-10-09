Navanethem Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026: The Indian-origin jurist who helped redefine justice for genocide victims

"We grew up very poor. My father was a bus driver, and then seven children, the usual seven children. I tell the story because most people assume that in my country if you are Indian you're better off than the African people. Yes, so all of us were poor and we struggled together," she said in a United Nations interview.

Pillay pursued her higher education at the University of Natal, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1965. She later continued her legal studies at Harvard University, obtaining advanced law degrees, including a doctorate in juridical science in 1988.

In 1967, she became the first woman to open a law practice in Natal, now known as KwaZulu-Natal. She subsequently made history as the first Black woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court.

These early milestones laid the groundwork for a career focused on challenging abuses of power and ensuring that the voices and experiences of victims were recognised within the justice system.

A pioneering role in the Rwanda Genocide Trials

Pillay was appointed to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in 1995. Established by the United Nations, the tribunal was tasked with prosecuting those responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide and other serious violations of international humanitarian law.

She went on to serve two terms as the tribunal’s president between 1999 and 2003.

Among the most consequential cases she was involved in was the trial of Jean-Paul Akayesu, the former mayor of Taba, Rwanda. In September 1998, the tribunal found Akayesu guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity in a landmark ruling.