What is Samhain? The ancient Celtic festival linked to Halloween

Samhain is pronounced as 'sow-in' or 'sow-win.' It is an ancient Gaelic festival observed on the night from sunset on October 31 to sunset on November 1. As an observance based on Celtic spirituality, it signifies the conclusion of the period of harvest and the beginning of the dark part of the year. People generally believe that this is when the barrier separating the living and the dead becomes thin.

Samhain: Ancient traditions and its connection to Halloween

The Celtic people observed Samhain through the lighting of fires, holding feasts, and saying prayers. The hearth fires would be extinguished before lighting the ceremonial fire. After that, families carried flames home to relight them for protection during winter. Some records also mention animal sacrifice and assemblies presided over by the Druids.