What caused Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki river flood? Officials examine landslide dam and ice avalanche theories

The damage so far

Nepal's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) says more than 200 homes were damaged and over 650 people were affected. The flood destroyed about a dozen houses and several suspension bridges, and it carried off construction equipment at a hydroelectric site. Some settlements are now reachable only by air, a local official told the Kathmandu Post. The army has deployed four helicopters for search and rescue.

Within a couple of hours, the river at one point rose from about two metres to nearly 8.5 metres. A government meteorologist said the hydrological station there was swept away, so no data is coming from that location.

What caused it?

Officials have not said. Two explanations are circulating:

A landslide dam. A landslide may have blocked the river or one of its tributaries for a time. When the dammed water broke through, it would have produced a sudden surge.

An ice avalanche. Some people upstream say they saw one.

The pulsing pattern residents described is consistent with either, but it doesn't settle the question. Experts say the flow was smaller and slower than the devastating August floods near the Tibet border.