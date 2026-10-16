As Durga Puja comes to Delhi, we take a look at the festive trends that are dominating the city

Sustainable fashion

Apoorva, a screenplay writer, told us, that being “Delhi-born”, for her, Durga Puja is incomplete without CR Park pandal hopping in a saree. But this year, she plans to restyle the ones already in her wardrobe. “All I’m shopping for Puja this year are quirky accessories—an embellished belt, heavy earrings and necklaces that can lift any look. We all have so many clothes lying around in the wardrobe that if they were styled differently with unconventional accessories, they would look like new attire altogether,” she says.

Unlike Apoorva, her mother has selected a white saree with a dark maroon border, paired with golden jewellery for Ashtami morning. “Navratri season is all about glam and jewellery is always useful,” she says. Many stylists and retailers in the city also believe that the trend of statement jewellery is on the rise this year.

Navratri fashion in Delhi is expanding beyond traditional outfits, with accessories, jewellery and beauty products becoming integral to festive dressing, says Rachit Kapoor, head of D2C, Partnerships and New Initiatives at DigiHaat. “Consumers are gravitating towards versatile festive pieces that can be styled across celebrations,” he says, citing a growing interest in handmade jewellery, locally sourced fashion and beauty essentials.

As the city slips into the rhythm of the festivities, it is not just new clothes that are finding their way into wardrobes, but old favourites being rediscovered, heirloom jewellery being brought out, and familiar sarees taking on a new life. Between the shimmer of statement earrings and the comfort of a well-loved cotton drape, Puja fashion is becoming less about dressing by the rules and more about dressing for oneself.

This article is written by Srestha Sarkar