Day after dark: California startup partners with India’s Skyroot to sell sunlight at night

For decades, the idea of capturing sunlight in space and beaming it down to a dark Earth lived exclusively in science fiction, and in a forgotten 1993 Russian experiment called Znamya, where engineers briefly swept a 65-foot orbital mirror across the sky before running out of funding.

Now, California-based startup Reflect Orbital is turning that sci-fi premise into a commercial reality.

Reflect Orbital plans to beam sunlight to precise locations on Earth at night using an orbital constellation of large reflectors. To get its satellites into orbit, the company has secured a two-launch agreement with Hyderabad’s Skyroot Aerospace using its Vikram rocket series. The service promises to extend power output at solar facilities and provide crucial nighttime lighting for disaster relief.

Selling the sun: Reflect Orbital inks deal for nighttime solar beam satellites

“These launches give us assured schedule and capacity alongside our other planned launches from US sites,” Reflect Orbital said in a statement.

“Excited to partner with Reflect Orbital, pioneering one of the most innovative ways to harness space technology to unlock new possibilities here on Earth! Looking forward to launching their vision of sunshine on demand with @SkyrootA rockets,” Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Chandana said in a post on X.