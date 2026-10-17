On Winnie the Pooh’s 100th birthday, a real bear raids a California library for honey and peanut butter

A black bear in California picked the perfect day for a library visit. On Wednesday, October 14, the same day the world marked 100 years since A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh was first published, the animal wandered into the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Free Libraries and went straight for the honey.

Black Bear in California library

According to reports, the bear entered around 6:10 a.m., hours before the library opened to the public at 10 a.m. Security footage shows it heading directly to the staff snack supply, where it ate peanut butter, peach cups, cookies and a jar of honey. The library described it as a "pawful” of cookies and added that the honey was, of course, included.

Once it had finished, the bear reportedly took a full tour of the building. Reports say it browsed the new releases, inspected the reference desk and stayed for at least an hour and a half before letting itself out and leaving for the day. No damage was reported.