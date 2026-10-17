On Winnie the Pooh’s 100th birthday, a real bear raids a California library for honey and peanut butter

A black bear in California picked the perfect day for a library visit. On Wednesday, October 14, the same day the world marked 100 years since A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh was first published, the animal wandered into the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Free Libraries and went straight for the honey.
According to reports, the bear entered around 6:10 a.m., hours before the library opened to the public at 10 a.m. Security footage shows it heading directly to the staff snack supply, where it ate peanut butter, peach cups, cookies and a jar of honey. The library described it as a "pawful” of cookies and added that the honey was, of course, included.
Once it had finished, the bear reportedly took a full tour of the building. Reports say it browsed the new releases, inspected the reference desk and stayed for at least an hour and a half before letting itself out and leaving for the day. No damage was reported.
The library responded with plenty of humour. Staff joked that the “new Li-BEAR-ian” was probably looking for a copy of Winnie-the-Pooh, and noted that the honey pot had not been returned at the time of posting. Director of Libraries Josef Bopp reportedly said the library welcomes enthusiastic patrons but reminded everyone that snacks are not available for checkout.
Milne’s book, first published on October 14, 1926, introduced readers to a “Bear of Very Little Brain” with an enormous appetite for honey, which made the real-life visit especially fitting.
The library reminded residents and visitors that Mammoth Lakes bears are wild, and urged people to keep a safe distance and never approach or feed a bear. It also advised using bear-resistant trash containers and keeping car doors and windows closed to avoid encounters.
The library invited the community, human members only, to celebrate the centenary by visiting any of its seven branches for a copy of Winnie-the-Pooh or other bear-themed titles. The story has already delighted readers online.