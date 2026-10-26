What is Naraka Chaturdashi that is celebrated in Goa during Diwali?

Giant effigies of demons dominate the streets of Goa before Diwali. Naraka Chaturdashi combines mythology, food, and traditional practices of the family from ages past. The other name of the festival is Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, as it celebrates the triumph of God Krishna over King Narakasura. In 2025, Diwali in Goa was celebrated on October 20.

Naraka Chaturdashi celebrations combine rituals, food and folklore

According to Hindu legends, Narakasura tyrannised his citizens and even kidnapped many women. They turned to Lord Krishna for help, and after defeating the demon and slaying him on Chaturdashi day with his Sudarshana Chakra, he rescued all of the kidnapped women. This is symbolic of victory over evil.