What is Naraka Chaturdashi that is celebrated in Goa during Diwali?

Giant effigies of demons dominate the streets of Goa before Diwali. Naraka Chaturdashi combines mythology, food, and traditional practices of the family from ages past. The other name of the festival is Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, as it celebrates the triumph of God Krishna over King Narakasura. In 2025, Diwali in Goa was celebrated on October 20.
According to Hindu legends, Narakasura tyrannised his citizens and even kidnapped many women. They turned to Lord Krishna for help, and after defeating the demon and slaying him on Chaturdashi day with his Sudarshana Chakra, he rescued all of the kidnapped women. This is symbolic of victory over evil.
The preparations for the Naraka Chaturdashi festival start weeks before in Goa. The youth make huge Narakasura dolls with bamboo, newspapers, hay, colored paper, and paints. Some dolls measure up to two-story buildings in height.
Processions are carried out amid drum beats and songs until they are set on fire early in the morning. The local clubs organise contests to give rewards for the best design. Devbag in South Goa is one of the places famous for making big-sized dolls.
Abhyang Snan is another ritual which involves waking up early in the morning, applying scented oils and herbal concoctions, and taking a bath. After that, prayers are offered to Lord Giridhar Gopala and Goddess Lakshmi by offering flowers and tulsi leaves along with the diyas.
Crushing of karit fruit gives uniqueness to the celebrations. The fruit is traditionally crushed by a male family member using his feet. It symbolises warding off negativity. This is followed by an aarti.
Food is of equal importance on Naraka Chaturdashi. The people of Goa make five types of poha. The ritual is inspired by the tale of Sudama, who offered poha to his school friend, Lord Krishna. These include kalayle fov with coconut and jaggery, doodhantle fov with milk and cardamom, curd or buttermilk fov, spicy batata fov with potatoes and spices, and rosantle fov with coconut milk and jaggery.
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