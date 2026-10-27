Garena Free Fire India launch: Release date, new features revealed

The launch of the Garena Free Fire India edition is just around the corner. Scheduled for release on October 28, 2026, it will undoubtedly bring the world of mobile battle royale games back into the limelight for Indian gaming enthusiasts. As the name suggests, this version is exclusively tailored for Indian players and will be free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire India: Download Details, Features, and Diwali Campaign

Garena Free Fire India will be available free of charge starting October 28 across eligible Android and iOS devices. The game offers classic battle royale gameplay, social connection features, and a variety of localized in-game events.