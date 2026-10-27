Garena Free Fire India launch: Release date, new features revealed

The launch of the Garena Free Fire India edition is just around the corner. Scheduled for release on October 28, 2026, it will undoubtedly bring the world of mobile battle royale games back into the limelight for Indian gaming enthusiasts. As the name suggests, this version is exclusively tailored for Indian players and will be free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire India will be available free of charge starting October 28 across eligible Android and iOS devices. The game offers classic battle royale gameplay, social connection features, and a variety of localized in-game events.
Broad hardware compatibility is another major focus. According to Garena, the title has been optimized for a wide range of smartphones with varying hardware specifications to maximize accessibility across India. The release will coincide with a festive Diwali campaign celebrating India's diverse culture, which is scheduled to run until November 15, 2026.
Additionally, Free Fire India introduces several mechanisms designed to promote healthy gaming habits. Players under 18 years old will require parental consent, and the app incorporates strict playtime limits, spending caps, and mandatory pause reminders.
Data security has also been prioritised. Garena confirmed that data for Indian players will be hosted on local Indian servers to ensure compliance with privacy regulations, incorporating feedback gathered from government stakeholders.
Alongside the game's launch, Garena plans to collaborate with local partners to expand India's esports ecosystem by supporting grassroots and collegiate tournaments to nurture emerging gaming talent.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.