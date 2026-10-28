Diwali chocolate phuljhadi recipe: Homecook uses Hide & Seek biscuits and edible silver dust

Diwali is just around the corner, and the internet has found a new way to spread the festive sweetness! Moving beyond the usual laddus and barfis, a recent video featuring phuljhadi-shaped chocolate cookies is winning hearts online, giving the classic Diwali treats a serious face off. This innovative video has now crossed over 1.3 million views with divided opinions across the comment section.
The video created by a social media user Ankita, opens with huge phuljhadi sticks layered with that exact glittery silver finish. She teases the viewers by trying to burn the stick and then takes a bite, intriguing everyone. The video is a recipe clip where the maker takes us through the process of making a home-cook edible cracker.
The caption of the video claims that the recipe requires no baking and is made with the most regular items, “Made using just crushed biscuits, dark chocolate, and edible sparkle—no baking required.”
Moving to the ingredients part, the caption read, “Chocolate Chip Biscuits (Hide & Seek): 10–12 biscuits (approx. 100g), Condensed Milk: 1.5 to 2 tbsp (adjust to bind without making it sticky), Dark Chocolate: 80g, melted, Coarse Sugar Crystals / Rock Sugar: 3–4 tbsp, lightly crushed, Edible Silver Luster Dust: 1/2 tsp, Skewers: Food-grade thin skewers or wooden sticks”.
To make these phuljhadi-inspired chocolate treats, first crush the Hide & Seek biscuits into a fine powder and transfer them to a bowl. Gradually add condensed milk, starting with a tablespoon, and knead until you get a smooth dough. Divide the dough into four or five portions and roll each into a cylinder, about 10–12 cm long.
Then wrap the dough firmly around the top half of a skewer, pressing it gently so it stays in place. Place the skewers on a plate lined with parchment paper and freeze for 15 minutes, or until the dough firms up completely.
Next, dip or brush each stick with melted dark chocolate. While the chocolate is still wet, immediately roll or press coarse sugar crystals onto the surface to give it the rough, sparkler-like texture. Refrigerate for another 8–10 minutes, until the chocolate sets.
Finally, use a brush to apply edible silver lustre dust over the sugar crystals and the exposed handle to create a metallic finish that resembles a traditional Diwali phuljhadi.
This innovative approach pleased some netizens and was a flop according to others. One user wrote, “That's really creative and looks yummy”, another added, “Idea is really unique but what if kids mistakenly eat the real one ? A third wrote, ”Now I’m keenly waiting for you to make the other patakhas too!”