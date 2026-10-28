Diwali chocolate phuljhadi recipe: Homecook uses Hide & Seek biscuits and edible silver dust

Diwali is just around the corner, and the internet has found a new way to spread the festive sweetness! Moving beyond the usual laddus and barfis, a recent video featuring phuljhadi-shaped chocolate cookies is winning hearts online, giving the classic Diwali treats a serious face off. This innovative video has now crossed over 1.3 million views with divided opinions across the comment section.

Is this Phuljhadi-shaped treat Diwali's latest food trend?

The video created by a social media user Ankita, opens with huge phuljhadi sticks layered with that exact glittery silver finish. She teases the viewers by trying to burn the stick and then takes a bite, intriguing everyone. The video is a recipe clip where the maker takes us through the process of making a home-cook edible cracker.

The caption of the video claims that the recipe requires no baking and is made with the most regular items, “Made using just crushed biscuits, dark chocolate, and edible sparkle—no baking required.”

Moving to the ingredients part, the caption read, “Chocolate Chip Biscuits (Hide & Seek): 10–12 biscuits (approx. 100g), Condensed Milk: 1.5 to 2 tbsp (adjust to bind without making it sticky), Dark Chocolate: 80g, melted, Coarse Sugar Crystals / Rock Sugar: 3–4 tbsp, lightly crushed, Edible Silver Luster Dust: 1/2 tsp, Skewers: Food-grade thin skewers or wooden sticks”.