Indian student who cleaned a polluted river gets a Dutch job offer

A 20-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh has proved that genuine grassroots activism can capture global attention. Surendra Singh Choudhary, widely known by his social media moniker Bittu Tabahi, recently received an unexpected employment offer from Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup. This incredible opportunity came after videos of the young man single-handedly clearing the heavily polluted Ajnar River went viral across social media platforms.
Surendra began his solo mission on Republic Day in January. Frustrated by the plastic waste, toxic algae and long-neglected debris choking the waterway in his hometown of Biaora, he decided to take matters into his own hands. While a few friends initially joined the clean-up drive, they soon dropped out due to the gruelling nature of the task. Undeterred, the BSc student continued his daily efforts and documented the stark before-and-after transformations on Instagram. He reportedly spent his own savings on the project while facing skin infections and initial online scepticism from trolls who accused him of just seeking views.
His relentless dedication eventually earned praise from billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra. In a supportive post, the business tycoon noted, "If a desire for 'likes' can become a force for good that's fine with me." However, his story reached an international climax when an X user shared a post highlighting his months of unpaid labour. Boyan noticed the incredible dedication and simply replied to the viral post, "Come work for us". The Ocean Cleanup aims to remove 90% of floating ocean plastic by 2040 and the Dutch innovator clearly saw immense potential in the young Indian's grit.
The internet was quick to celebrate this heartwarming interaction. Social media users flooded the comments to encourage the young environmentalist to accept the life-changing offer. One user wrote, "Holy opportunity of a lifetime, extremely lucky, and I'm so jealous," while another enthusiastically added, "Just the person I was hoping to make him an offer". The story serves as a powerful reminder that taking physical action in your local community can truly create a global ripple effect.