Indian student who cleaned a polluted river gets a Dutch job offer

A 20-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh has proved that genuine grassroots activism can capture global attention. Surendra Singh Choudhary, widely known by his social media moniker Bittu Tabahi, recently received an unexpected employment offer from Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup. This incredible opportunity came after videos of the young man single-handedly clearing the heavily polluted Ajnar River went viral across social media platforms.

Indian student gets job offer after cleaning river

Surendra began his solo mission on Republic Day in January. Frustrated by the plastic waste, toxic algae and long-neglected debris choking the waterway in his hometown of Biaora, he decided to take matters into his own hands. While a few friends initially joined the clean-up drive, they soon dropped out due to the gruelling nature of the task. Undeterred, the BSc student continued his daily efforts and documented the stark before-and-after transformations on Instagram. He reportedly spent his own savings on the project while facing skin infections and initial online scepticism from trolls who accused him of just seeking views.