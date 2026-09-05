Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, makes headlines by donating to historically Black colleges and Universities

Her latest donation of around 42 million dollars to the Elizabeth City state University in North Carolina has put hr into spotlight. But there are several reasons why she supports the HBCU’s. First, they have always been very under-resourced. Second, according to her motto, she gives freedom to the institutions to choose what they do with the money. In this regard, the institution might turn it into a scholarship, financial aid, academic programs, infrastructure and more, giving an impetus to trust-based donation. Third, her own experience of receiving a 1000 dollar loan from a friend during her college days which helped her remain in college has largely influenced her decisions to act kindly without thinking about the outcome.

Till date she has donated over billions collectively to institutions like Howard University, Morgan State University, Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A & T State University, Norfolk State University, Alabama State University Hampton University and more.