5 ways to make an eco-friendly Ganpati at home this Ganesh Chaturthi

The Shadu Mati, or the traditional clay from Maharashtra's Konkan area, is an ideal choice for an eco-friendly Ganpati. The clay needs to be kneaded with water to make the dough. The dough can be divided into pieces for making the body, head, trunk, arms, and legs. The posture of Ganpati can be made by using small sticks or toothpicks to support the shape. After forming the shape, facial features and details like dress can be added using a knife. Drying of Ganpati takes two days, and natural colours like turmeric and kumkum are used.