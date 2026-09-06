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5 ways to make an eco-friendly Ganpati at home this Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly Ganpati that brings together traditional devotion, creative DIY ideas and an environment-friendly festival
Make an eco-friendly Ganpati with clay, flour, newspaper, soil or seeds
Eco-friendly Ganpati at home: 5 simple ways to make your own idol
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3 min read

This year, on Ganesh Chaturthi, an eco-friendly Ganpati would combine devotion, creativity and a simple way of performing visarjan. Using materials ranging from conventional Shadu Mati and terracotta to rice dough, newspaper clay, and idols filled with seeds are some of the ways that a Ganesha murti could be crafted at home.

Easy DIY ideas for an eco-friendly Ganpati at home:

Shadu Mati or natural clay

Mix the clay with water until it becomes a non-sticky dough
Shadu Mati, the traditional clay associated with Maharashtra’s Konkan region, is a popular choice for an eco-friendly Ganpati

The Shadu Mati, or the traditional clay from Maharashtra's Konkan area, is an ideal choice for an eco-friendly Ganpati. The clay needs to be kneaded with water to make the dough. The dough can be divided into pieces for making the body, head, trunk, arms, and legs. The posture of Ganpati can be made by using small sticks or toothpicks to support the shape. After forming the shape, facial features and details like dress can be added using a knife. Drying of Ganpati takes two days, and natural colours like turmeric and kumkum are used.

 Terracotta or red soil

Terracotta offers an earthy alternative, with its fired-clay texture giving the idol a rustic appearance
It can be a unique way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Terracotta provides an organic choice as well, with its clay-fired look giving the idol a rustic look. Another easy-to-access option is red soil. Add rice flour or wheat flour to this, along with any other binder in your natural surroundings and form the idol. These things can be used to make an eco-friendly Ganpati at home.

Rice flour and spices

Mix flour with water and a little oil to make a non-sticky dough, then shape the idol
Rice flour can turn into a colourful household DIY projec

Rice flour can be turned into an artful home DIY activity. You can mix the flour with some water and oil to get a sticky dough. You can make your idol just like a clay murti. Turmeric may be used to get the yellow colour, while other things from the kitchen may be used for eyes, ornaments, and clothes.

Newspaper clay

Tear and soak the paper, grind it and squeeze out the excess water
Old newspapers can be transformed into an eco-friendly Ganpati

Newspapers which have grown old can be used to make an eco-friendly Ganpati in case there is no river clay available. Soak and tear the newspapers, then form a pulp after squeezing the extra water out of it. Make a paste by boiling maida with water and adding lemon juice to it. This paste can be mixed with the newspaper pulp and moulded.

Plantable ganesha

This eco-friendly Ganpati idea turns the visarjan into an opportunity to grow a plant
After the festival, the idol can be soaked and mixed with garden soil

If you have a murti which goes on a journey beyond the process of visarjan, then it would be a good idea to include seeds of any herbs, vegetables, or fruits in the clay dough itself. Once the festival is over, the idol may be immersed in water and blended with garden soil. Some seeds like tulsi, tomato, and ladyfinger can included in an eco-friendly Ganpati.

For decoration purposes, avoid using thermocol and use banana leaves, areca palm leaves, jute, cane, bamboo, recycled paper plates, and cups or cardboard. All these can be used for creating backdrops and makhar decorations without using any disposable thermocol.

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