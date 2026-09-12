Devi Awards 2026: Ten trailblazing Devis honoured in Bhubaneswar for transforming society

Pravati, who is also the Minister for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, said that society must create an environment that provides women with opportunities, resources and freedom to exercise their potential. “We want our daughters to become entrepreneurs. We want women to lead enterprises and embrace technology and innovation. We want greater participation of women in governance and decision-making at every level,” she added. The event also saw dignitaries from The New Indian Express Group, including TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Group CEO, Lakshmi Menon.

With Adani as Presenting Partner, Radico Spirit of Excellence as Celebration Partner and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) , Vedanta Aluminium and Paradip Port Authority as Associate Partners, the 40th edition was an evening of extraordinary stories, remarkable achievements and well-deserved applause. Here, in no particular order, are the reactions from the Devis who were honoured at the 40th edition of The Devi Awards: