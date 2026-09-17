Tragic Los Angeles news helicopter crash leaves three dead during live broadcast

For nearly seven decades, Los Angeles has relied on ‘eyes in the sky’ to track everything from wildfires to high-speed police chases. Tragically, on Tuesday, a local broadcast helicopter crashed live on-air and burst into flames, killing three people while covering a collision between an SUV and a city bus.
Two people aboard the aircraft — beloved reporter Eliana Moreno and veteran pilot George Marciniw — lost their lives. Fire officials confirmed that another individual, Edy Gutierrez Mejia, died on the ground.
Eliana, affectionately known as ‘Eli in the Heli,’ had been an aerial journalist since 2010. She mastered a demanding form of reporting that required editing, shooting video and quick thinking. Despite the gruelling hours, she previously shared her passion on social media, writing: “I can’t complain though because I have the best job in the world.”
George brought over 30 years of flight experience to the cockpit and was highly respected within the aviation community. The duo had logged hundreds of hours together, serving as crucial airborne eyes for millions of residents.
The perilous reality of breaking news from the skies
Beaming news from above undeniably provides a vital public service, yet it remains incredibly dangerous. Since 2000, at least eight fatal crashes involving news helicopters have occurred across the US, claiming 16 lives. The concept was originally born in Los Angeles in 1958 when chief engineer John Silva sought a way to beat traffic and rival reporters to the scene.
Reflecting on the unique power of the medium, fellow broadcast journalist Tammy Rose explained that the aircraft is far more than a flying camera. “As a reporter aboard the aircraft, I could see the larger scene, communicate with the newsroom, gather information and report live while events were unfolding,” Tammy said.
For Eliana, the responsibility of guiding residents through Southern California brush fires and emergencies was paramount. She recently summed up her devotion to the role by stating: “It just goes to show the power that we have from being the eye in the sky.”