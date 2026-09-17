Tragic Los Angeles news helicopter crash leaves three dead during live broadcast

For nearly seven decades, Los Angeles has relied on ‘eyes in the sky’ to track everything from wildfires to high-speed police chases. Tragically, on Tuesday, a local broadcast helicopter crashed live on-air and burst into flames, killing three people while covering a collision between an SUV and a city bus.

Los Angeles news helicopter crash leaves three people dead

Two people aboard the aircraft — beloved reporter Eliana Moreno and veteran pilot George Marciniw — lost their lives. Fire officials confirmed that another individual, Edy Gutierrez Mejia, died on the ground.

Eliana, affectionately known as ‘Eli in the Heli,’ had been an aerial journalist since 2010. She mastered a demanding form of reporting that required editing, shooting video and quick thinking. Despite the gruelling hours, she previously shared her passion on social media, writing: “I can’t complain though because I have the best job in the world.”

George brought over 30 years of flight experience to the cockpit and was highly respected within the aviation community. The duo had logged hundreds of hours together, serving as crucial airborne eyes for millions of residents.