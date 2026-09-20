Have you heard about this Dhami Diwali tradition where people throw stones at each other?

The stone pelting festival, which takes place in Dhami, the former princely state of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on the day following Diwali amidst the rain, involves youth from the Dhamed and Jamog clans participating in a stone-throwing competition as part of the tradition. This tradition is followed until someone gets injured and starts bleeding, and their blood is applied for the tilak ritual associated with Goddess Kali.

This stone pelting festival follows a royal procession and temple prayers

The stone pelting festival starts off with a procession which starts from the royal court to the fairground. The procession is headed by Kanwar Jagdeep Singh, who is an heir to the royal family of the Dhami dynasty. The stone-throwing game takes place after prayer in Narasimha Temple. Stones are usually hurled at the royal family first. Then, people from two villages, Dhamed and Jamog, start throwing stones at one another from both sides.