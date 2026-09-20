Tulu gets official status in Karnataka: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Suniel Shetty among famous Tulu personalities

Suniel Shetty has also marked the moment on social media. He said, “This one is very close to my heart. Tulu is not just a language I speak, it is a part of who I am. It carries my roots, my memories, my people, my home. It’s a proud moment for every Tuluva who has carried this language and culture with love through generations. Tuluvere Solmelu. 🙏🏻❤️.” The actor has been open about his Tulu roots. He appeared in the 2025 Kannada-Tulu political drama Jai, directed by Roopesh Shetty, and has spoken about his pride in acting in a Tulu film.

Tulu speakers refer to their area as Tulu Nadu and are located in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod in north Kerala. In the 2011 Census, almost 18.5 lakh persons identified Tulu as their mother tongue. Its written history is frequently traced back centuries by scholars; some even assert that it dates back about 2,500 years. Tulu is often regarded as one of the developed Dravidian languages, according to 19th-century linguist Robert Caldwell.