Millions of books reduced to ashes: Ukraine’s publishing industry faces collapse amid Russian strikes

Over the summer, more than 13 million books—a third of the country’s annual print run—were destroyed in just two months. The Ministry of Culture estimates the damage at approximately $39.3 million (1.75 billion hryvnias). Despite a surge in demand for Ukrainian-language books, the devastation is setting the industry back. Financial strain means publishers will likely invest less in debut authors, severely threatening the future of literature and forcing independent houses to scale back or close entirely.

“This is a deliberate policy of Russia because they understand that culture is what makes us feel resilient,” explained Ukraine’s culture minister, Tetiana Berezhna. Tetiana noted that these strikes are part of a systematic destruction of heritage that has been ongoing for centuries.

Besides Ranok, at least 40 other publishing houses and multiple bookstores have suffered significant damage in recent weeks. At the Konvi print shop, burned pages of textbooks still littered the floor months after a missile strike. Viktoriia Haidai, the shop’s commercial director, stated that replacing their printing press will take years and cost over 1.2 million euros. “We are critical infrastructure, because we shape the future,” Viktoriia said.

Industry leaders like Iryna Baturevych warn that without foreign support and state intervention—such as preferential lending and war-risk insurance—the book ecosystem may not survive.