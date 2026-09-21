Warren Buffett’s son Howard once chose the farm over Wall Street. Today, he chairs Berkshire

Warren Buffett, famously known as the Oracle of Omaha folr redefining the idea of American wealth, stepped down as chairman of the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway on September 18. This marks end of a 61-year tenure that began when he took control of the struggling New England textile company.

The 96-year-old investment legend announced the move in a letter to shareholders, saying he would assume the role of chairman emeritus with immediate effect while continuing to serve on Berkshire’s board.

"Father Time always wins,” Buffett wrote in the letter. “He has, however, been generous with me. He has given me the opportunity to see Berkshire reach a point where I am more confident than ever about what lies ahead.”

Who is Howard Buffett, Warren Buffett’s son and Berkshire’s new Chairman?

Buffett’s 71-year-old son, Howard Graham Buffett, will take over as chairman. The appointment comes nine months after Greg Abel, Buffett’s longtime lieutenant, took over as chief executive, completing a succession process that has been closely followed across corporate America.