Here are 6 tips to boost your typing speed

Train your fingers

Fast typing starts with finger fitness, not just more hours of typing. Daily drills like thumb presses against each fingertip, lifting each finger individually off a flat table, stretching your fingers wide and then closing into a fist, using a rubber band for resistance extensions, and squeezing a stress ball build strength, flexibility, independent control, and stamina. Just five minutes a day reduces fatigue and makes your fingers quicker on the keys.

Master the home row

The foundation of touch typing is anchoring your fingers on the home keys, A S D F for the left hand and J K L ; for the right when not actively typing. Additionally, make sure to use the bumps on F and J to orient yourself without looking. When you stop looking at the keyboard and let muscle memory take over, you can eliminate pauses and save the time lost between thinking and typing.

Focus on accuracy

Pro typists consistently say mistakes hurt your WPM (words per minute) more than typing slowly does. Instead of rushing, practice typing longer passages at a comfortable speed with 95 per cent accuracy or higher, slowing down deliberately on complex words and avoiding constant backspacing. This builds consistency, stamina, and automatic recall for common patterns like 'ing', 'the', and 'tion'.