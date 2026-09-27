First time riding a horse? Read this before you mount

Riding a horse for the first time can feel equally exciting and nerve-racking. One minute you’re looking at this magnificent animal thinking, “I’ve got this,” and the next you’re wondering how on earth you’re supposed to climb on without making a complete hash of it. However, the good news is that you don’t need to be an expert to enjoy your first ride. A little preparation, the right attitude and some basic know-how can make all the difference. Before you saddle up, keep these five things in mind.

Riding a horse for the first time? 5 things you need to know

First get comfortable around the horse

Horses are sensitive animals, so it’s essential that you stay relaxed and predictable. First, spend some time getting comfortable around the horse and allow it to become familiar with you. Approach calmly, avoid sudden movements and listen to your instructor’s guidance thoroughly. Never rush straight into the saddle.