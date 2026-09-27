First time riding a horse? Read this before you mount

Riding a horse for the first time can feel equally exciting and nerve-racking. One minute you’re looking at this magnificent animal thinking, “I’ve got this,” and the next you’re wondering how on earth you’re supposed to climb on without making a complete hash of it. However, the good news is that you don’t need to be an expert to enjoy your first ride. A little preparation, the right attitude and some basic know-how can make all the difference. Before you saddle up, keep these five things in mind.
First get comfortable around the horse
Horses are sensitive animals, so it’s essential that you stay relaxed and predictable. First, spend some time getting comfortable around the horse and allow it to become familiar with you. Approach calmly, avoid sudden movements and listen to your instructor’s guidance thoroughly. Never rush straight into the saddle.
Dress for the occasion
What you wear matters. A properly fitted riding helmet is essential, while long trousers can help prevent rubbing or discomfort. Wear sturdy, closed-toe footwear with a small heel so your foot is less likely to slip through the stirrup. Leave loose scarves, dangling jewellery and anything that could get caught at home.
Learn how to mount properly
Your first attempt at mounting can feel quite awkward, but fret not. That’s perfectly normal. Always have an instructor or experienced rider nearby. Before getting on, check that the saddle and girth are secure, and use the stirrup correctly rather than trying to haul yourself up. Once you’re seated, take a moment to find your balance before asking the horse to move.
Keep your hands and movements gentle
One of the biggest mistakes beginners make is gripping too tightly when they’re nervous. Try to keep your body relaxed and your hands steady. The reins are there to communicate with the horse, not to be used as something to cling to. Avoid any sudden movements, shouting or sharp pulls, particularly when you’re still getting used to how the horse responds.
Let your instructor call the shots
For your first ride, resist the temptation to wing it. A qualified instructor can show you how to sit correctly, hold the reins, use your legs and communicate with the horse safely. Start slowly, usually at a walk, and only progress when your instructor thinks you’re ready.
Most importantly, remember that your first ride is about learning, not looking like a seasoned equestrian. You may feel a tad wobbly, make a few mistakes and laugh at yourself along the way. Take things one step at a time, stay calm and enjoy the experience.
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