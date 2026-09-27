The man who traced Bengali’s ancient origins: Tagore’s letters to Suniti Kumar Chatterji up for auction

A rare piece of India's literary heritage is set to go under the hammer as auction house AstaGuru prepares to sell four letters written by Rabindranath Tagore to renowned linguist Suniti Kumar Chatterji. The letters, penned between 1928 and 1940, carry an estimated value of ₹35-60 lakh and will be offered as part of a larger collection in AstaGuru's auction scheduled for September 29-30.

Why was Suniti Kumar Chatterji so important for Bengali language and its identity?

Suniti Kumar Chatterji was a distinguished linguist celebrated for his pioneering work on the origin and development of the Bengali language. He shared a close intellectual bond with Tagore, having accompanied the poet on his travels to Malaya, Sumatra, Java, and Bali, where Tagore delivered lectures on Indian art and culture.

Chatterji later documented these journeys in his Bengali travelogue Dvipamay Bharat. Tagore held the linguist in high regard, famously bestowing on him the title Bhashacharya, or master of language.

Chatterji went on to become one of India's most decorated scholars, serving as Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, President of the Sahitya Akademi, and India's National Professor, while his multilingual expertise spanned Sanskrit, Greek, Arabic, and several European languages.