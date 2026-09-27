The man who traced Bengali’s ancient origins: Tagore’s letters to Suniti Kumar Chatterji up for auction

A rare piece of India's literary heritage is set to go under the hammer as auction house AstaGuru prepares to sell four letters written by Rabindranath Tagore to renowned linguist Suniti Kumar Chatterji. The letters, penned between 1928 and 1940, carry an estimated value of ₹35-60 lakh and will be offered as part of a larger collection in AstaGuru's auction scheduled for September 29-30.
Suniti Kumar Chatterji was a distinguished linguist celebrated for his pioneering work on the origin and development of the Bengali language. He shared a close intellectual bond with Tagore, having accompanied the poet on his travels to Malaya, Sumatra, Java, and Bali, where Tagore delivered lectures on Indian art and culture.
Chatterji later documented these journeys in his Bengali travelogue Dvipamay Bharat. Tagore held the linguist in high regard, famously bestowing on him the title Bhashacharya, or master of language.
Chatterji went on to become one of India's most decorated scholars, serving as Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, President of the Sahitya Akademi, and India's National Professor, while his multilingual expertise spanned Sanskrit, Greek, Arabic, and several European languages.
The collection also features works by two other towering figures of Indian modern art: sculptor Ramkinkar Baij, known for pioneering modernist sculpture rooted in rural Bengali life, and Nandalal Bose, a key figure of the Bengal School of Art and a close associate of Tagore at Santiniketan.
Items connected to Tagore are officially designated as National Art Treasures by the Indian government, a status that restricts them from being exported and typically requires that payments be made only in Indian rupees. Despite these restrictions, demand for Tagore memorabilia has surged in recent years.
His 1937 painting "From Across the Dark" sold for a record ₹ 10.7 crore at AstaGuru's Historic Masterpieces auction in December 2025. Individual handwritten letters have also fetched similar amounts depending on their historical and literary significance.
With correspondence between two of Bengal's most influential minds rarely surfacing to the public, collectors and cultural institutions alike are expected to track the sale when it opens later this month.