Multiplex chain ordered to pay INR 75K after 22-minute movie delay over ads

A late-night movie screening in Hyderabad went wrong when a screening of the Dhanush and Nagarjuna film, Kubera, started 22 minutes late on June 20, 2025. The Hyderabad lawyer booked two tickets for the said film on that day. The movie, which was supposed to be shown at 10:35 pm, started at around 10:52 pm.

Why was the multiplex chain ordered to pay ₹75,000?

By about 10:30 p.m., the advocate and his friend had arrived at the theatre. It was expected that the film would start at the stipulated time. However, the ads went on until after 10:35 p.m. As per the complaint, however, the problem did not affect only the theatre. The advocate alleged that he could only reach his home at 3 am and not by the usual 2 am due to this delayed performance.