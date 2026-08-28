From struggle to self-awareness: Inside Antariksh’s Rehguzar single ‘Dil Ki Aawaaz’ with Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram and sarodist Rohan Prasanna
An artiste’s success is often shaped by the struggles they endure . These moments offer a perspective beyond idealism, tested by failure and disappointment. This is the space in which Dil Ki Aawaaz, rock act Antariksh’s latest single from the upcoming album Rehguzar, operates. Varun Rajput of Antariksh explains the emotion behind the track: “We’ve all reached points where we’ve hit rock bottom and wondered if we’re on the right path. Dil Ki Aawaaz is about finding a mentor and seeking guidance from someone who doesn’t pretend the journey is easy but reminds you why you started in the first place,” he says. The song also features vocals by Indian Ocean member Rahul Ram and the tunes of the sarod by Rohan Prasanna. We spoke to Varun and Rahul to learn more about the project.
Blending generational wisdom with raw vulnerability, Antariksh’s 'Dil Ki Aawaaz' — featuring Rahul Ram and Rohan Prasanna — charts the shift from external struggle to a more self-aware, hopeful journey on Rehguzar.
Dil Ki Aawaaz explores the need for guidance in moments of deep self-doubt. Before creating this song and album, were there specific moments or conversations in your life that inspired this narrative?
Varun Rajput: Many people may not know this, but I wrote and composed the song in 2016. I wanted someone to shed light on different career paths — becoming a singer, producer, composer, continuing as a rock band and so on — and I spoke with several people who were more experienced than me. Around then, I also got the idea of turning what I was going through into a song. Right away, I knew it had to be a Q&A and a duet with someone far ahead of the curve. Years later, while composing the upcoming concept album Rehguzar, I realised the track fit the album’s theme perfectly, so it returned to the track list and the search for the right voice began again. A few months later, I met Rahul Ram while we were both performing with Parikrama for the band’s 35-year anniversary and I instantly knew he was the voice I’d been looking for. I sent him the concept and lyrics and he agreed right away. Within a month, we recorded the song, shot several videos and here we are, celebrating its release.
The ‘why’ can be an important source of guidance in today’s competitive world. How is this emotion expressed in the single?
Varun: I believe everyone has unique questions they need answered at different points in life and it’s easy to get caught up in what you’re supposed to do or what others are doing. Dil Ki Aawaaz is a reminder to pause and listen to yourself and carve your own journey. The song’s about reconnecting with that inner voice that tells you what you truly want — beyond expectations, competition or the noise around you. For me, it is not about having all the answers — it’s about being brave enough to listen to your own dil ki aawaaz (your heart’s voice) and being unafraid to ask the right questions.
Rahul, the track creates a dialogue between generations of musicians, with you embodying lived experience. What personally resonated with you about the message of self-doubt and failure in Dil Ki Aawaaz?
Rahul Ram: Everybody experiences self-doubt and failure, so I like that in the track and that he’s making no bones about it. Everybody faces this and it’s only one’s conviction and inner strength that can carry one through to the other side. That’s what I like: that he’s being so honest about i
What would be your piece of wisdom to share with artistes who are attempting to stay true to their 'dil ki aawaaz' and make it big?
Rahul: One, it’s going to take a while. Two, try to stay as true to yourself as possible. Three, be prepared to remain poor for a fairly long time . Four, there is no guarantee of success. So, if you can take the uncertainty inherent in this and stick to your guns, then there is a chance that you will ‘make it big,' however you want to define that at some point. So, this is not for the weak-hearted. Please try to get yourself a safety net while you’re doing this.
How does this track establish the emotional trajectory for the rest of the Rehguzar album? What makes it the perfect tie-in for the second half of the narrative?
Varun: The songs in the first half of Rehguzar are more about experiences, emotions and questions that shape us along the way, but with Dil Ki Aawaaz and the tracks that follow it, the narrative begins shifting inward. It becomes less about what is happening around you and a lot more about what one chooses to do with what you’ve experienced. This song opens the door to a more selfaware and hopeful phase of the journey.
Dil Ki Aawaaz is streaming on all audio platforms.