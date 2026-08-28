From struggle to self-awareness: Inside Antariksh’s Rehguzar single ‘Dil Ki Aawaaz’ with Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram and sarodist Rohan Prasanna

A

Varun Rajput: Many people may not know this, but I wrote and composed the song in 2016. I wanted someone to shed light on different career paths — becoming a singer, producer, composer, continuing as a rock band and so on — and I spoke with several people who were more experienced than me. Around then, I also got the idea of turning what I was going through into a song. Right away, I knew it had to be a Q&A and a duet with someone far ahead of the curve. Years later, while composing the upcoming concept album Rehguzar, I realised the track fit the album’s theme perfectly, so it returned to the track list and the search for the right voice began again. A few months later, I met Rahul Ram while we were both performing with Parikrama for the band’s 35-year anniversary and I instantly knew he was the voice I’d been looking for. I sent him the concept and lyrics and he agreed right away. Within a month, we recorded the song, shot several videos and here we are, celebrating its release.