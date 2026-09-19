As Manipur’s Chingleipak Collective gears up for its Ziro Festival debut, we catch up with the band

The Chingleipak Collective brings different histories, legends and soundscapes of Manipur to the stage at their debut performance in the Ziro Festival. Held annually in Arunachal Pradesh, the festival has been welcoming individuals and bands from all across the North East and the rest of India with an objective of introducing music lovers to newer soundscapes and artistes. This year, The Chingleipak Collective debuts with about 10 artistes from the collective, bringing the diverse sounds of Manipuri communities on stage.

The collective was born from the need to preserve the cultural fabric amidst political unrest and violence. As they gear up for the performance, we speak with Akhu Chingangbam from the collective, who takes us through the origin story, philosophy and what to look forward to from their performance.

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