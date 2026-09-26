Assam's Manas National Park is set to reopen on October 2

Good news for wildlife lovers and offbeat-travel enthusiasts: Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve is all set to throw open its gates to tourists on October 2, marking the end of its annual monsoon closure and the start of a new ecotourism season.
Tucked into the Himalayan foothills along the Bhutan border, Manas is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a Project Tiger reserve, and a biosphere reserve all rolled into one. The park typically shuts down each year from early June through September to let the monsoon rains pass and give its ecosystem a breather, before reopening as the landscape dries out and safari trails become accessible again.
Often called the quieter, wilder sibling of the more famous Kaziranga, Manas is a haven for biodiversity. The park is home to the Royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, and the greater one-horned rhinoceros, alongside rarer sightings like the clouded leopard, golden langur, pygmy hog, and even the Gangetic dolphin in its rivers. Manas has recorded roughly 450 species of birds, making it one of the richest avian habitats in the Northeast, attracting birdwatchers from all over the country.
Manas offers a sense of untouched wilderness. The Manas River cuts through grasslands and forest, with the Bhutan hills forming a breathtaking backdrop. With the reopening, expect the usual mix of jeep safaris, elephant safaris, and guided nature walks to resume, along with river rafting on the Manas River for those wanting a different vantage point of the reserve. As with most Indian national parks, visits are typically closed on specific days each week to support ongoing conservation
The nearest airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, roughly 170 kilometres away. By rail, Barpeta Road Railway Station is well connected to Guwahati, Howrah and Delhi, and sits about 22 kilometres from Bansbari, the park's main entry point, a drive of roughly 1.5 hours. By road, NH31 runs through Barpeta Road, and the park is also accessible via Siliguri and Bagdogra for travellers coming from West Bengal or Sikkim.
Visitors often pair a Manas trip with a stop at Kakoijana Reserve Forest to spot golden langurs on foot through hilly terrain, or a visit to nearby Bodo villages to shop for handloom mekhla sador and gamchas. Barpeta town, besides being the transport hub, is also known for its historic satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), while Guwahati offers easy add-ons like Kamakhya Temple and the Brahmaputra riverfront for those extending their itinerary.
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(By Pratyusha Pan)