Assam's Manas National Park is set to reopen on October 2

Tucked into the Himalayan foothills along the Bhutan border, Manas is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a Project Tiger reserve, and a biosphere reserve all rolled into one. The park typically shuts down each year from early June through September to let the monsoon rains pass and give its ecosystem a breather, before reopening as the landscape dries out and safari trails become accessible again.

Often called the quieter, wilder sibling of the more famous Kaziranga, Manas is a haven for biodiversity. The park is home to the Royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, and the greater one-horned rhinoceros, alongside rarer sightings like the clouded leopard, golden langur, pygmy hog, and even the Gangetic dolphin in its rivers. Manas has recorded roughly 450 species of birds, making it one of the richest avian habitats in the Northeast, attracting birdwatchers from all over the country.

Manas offers a sense of untouched wilderness. The Manas River cuts through grasslands and forest, with the Bhutan hills forming a breathtaking backdrop. With the reopening, expect the usual mix of jeep safaris, elephant safaris, and guided nature walks to resume, along with river rafting on the Manas River for those wanting a different vantage point of the reserve. As with most Indian national parks, visits are typically closed on specific days each week to support ongoing conservation