Virat Kohli at 38: How one career captured Indian cricket's changing identity

On the eve of his 38th birthday, Virat Kohli struck 74 off just 51 deliveries against New Zealand, at Auckland's Eden Park. The Indian batter helped India secure a five-wicket victory in a rain-affected ODI.

For a cricketer whose reputation was built on controlling run chases, the innings was both vintage Kohli and a reminder of how cricket itself has changed.

Virat Kohli turns 38: What his career tells us about the cricket India plays today

When Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008, Indian cricket was entering a period of extraordinary change. The Indian Premier League had completed its inaugural season, Sachin Tendulkar remained the country's batting benchmark, and T20 cricket was beginning to challenge established ideas about how the game should be played.

Eighteen years later, Kohli stands at the intersection of those transformations. His career has not merely coincided with Indian cricket's changing identity; in several ways, he helped shape it.