Virat Kohli at 38: How one career captured Indian cricket's changing identity

On the eve of his 38th birthday, Virat Kohli struck 74 off just 51 deliveries against New Zealand, at Auckland's Eden Park. The Indian batter helped India secure a five-wicket victory in a rain-affected ODI.
For a cricketer whose reputation was built on controlling run chases, the innings was both vintage Kohli and a reminder of how cricket itself has changed.
When Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008, Indian cricket was entering a period of extraordinary change. The Indian Premier League had completed its inaugural season, Sachin Tendulkar remained the country's batting benchmark, and T20 cricket was beginning to challenge established ideas about how the game should be played.
Eighteen years later, Kohli stands at the intersection of those transformations. His career has not merely coincided with Indian cricket's changing identity; in several ways, he helped shape it.
From Sachin's India to the IPL generation
Kohli emerged from an Indian batting culture that prized technical excellence, patience and the ability to construct long innings. Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman represented a generation whose reputations were forged primarily through Test cricket and traditional ODI batting.
But Kohli belonged to the first generation of Indian cricketers whose international careers developed alongside the IPL.
His batting reflected this transition. He retained the classical cover drive and the ability to occupy the crease, but paired them with aggressive running between the wickets, calculated risk-taking, and an exceptional understanding of limited-overs chases.
Rather than depending exclusively on boundaries, Kohli made strike rotation a defining feature of his batting.
The numbers underline his success. By September 2026, he had accumulated 14,941 ODI runs at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries. His consistency helped establish the modern Indian No. 3 as both an innings-builder and a match-winner.
How Kohli changed India's approach to Test cricket
Perhaps Kohli's most significant contribution to Indian cricket came away from white-ball formats.
When he assumed Test captaincy, India already possessed considerable batting talent. Kohli, however, placed renewed emphasis on fast bowling, physical conditioning and winning overseas.
Under his leadership, India's pace attack became central to its Test strategy. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav gave the team the ability to challenge opponents in conditions traditionally considered difficult for Indian sides.
The results were substantial. Kohli captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40, making him the country's most successful Test captain by victories.
India's historic 2018–19 Test series victory in Australia, its first on Australian soil, became a defining achievement of that era.
Kohli's captaincy also helped popularise a more confrontational, visibly aggressive Indian Test identity. Winning abroad was no longer simply an ambition; it became an expectation.
The rise of strike-rate cricket
The same cricketing revolution that elevated Kohli eventually began questioning his methods.
As T20 cricket evolved, batting priorities shifted dramatically. High strike rates, boundary percentages and immediate acceleration increasingly dominated discussions about a player's value.
Kohli's approach, built around controlling an innings before accelerating, occasionally appeared at odds with this new philosophy.
The debate was particularly visible during IPL 2024, when his scoring tempo attracted scrutiny despite his remarkable consistency. He finished the season with 741 runs and the Orange Cap, demonstrating that traditional accumulation still had a place in an increasingly explosive format.
His international T20 career offered a similar contradiction. Kohli retired after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, scoring 76 off 59 balls in the final against South Africa and earning Player of the Match honours.
The innings illustrated the tension between two batting philosophies: preserving wickets to build a competitive total and attacking relentlessly from the outset.
Kohli's career became a reminder that cricket's changing standards did not necessarily make older methods obsolete.
From an all-format superstar to an ODI specialist
Kohli's retirement from T20 internationals in 2024 and Test cricket in May 2025 marked another significant shift.
For much of his career, India's biggest batting stars were expected to dominate all three international formats. Increasingly, however, the demands of modern cricket have made format specialisation a practical consideration.
Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs and 30 centuries. His T20I record stood at 4,188 runs at an average of 48.70.
Now, his international ambitions are concentrated on the ODI format, where he remains one of India's most dependable batters.
In September, Kohli confirmed that the 2027 ODI World Cup would be his last. The tournament offers him an opportunity to return to the competition he first won as a young player in 2011.
His 74 against New Zealand on Wednesday, alongside Shubman Gill in a match-defining partnership, offered a glimpse of Indian cricket's generational transition: the experienced run-chaser operating alongside the country's newer batting leadership.
He witnessed the rise of franchise cricket, helped redefine India's overseas Test ambitions, became synonymous with ODI run-chasing and navigated an era in which strike rates increasingly competed with batting averages as measures of greatness.
His legacy, therefore, cannot be measured through centuries alone.
Kohli's career tells the story of how Indian cricket learned to demand more from its players: greater fitness, greater intensity, greater versatility and, eventually, greater speed.