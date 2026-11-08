2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying results: Lando Norris takes Pole

After a long delay, drivers ventured back out on extreme wet tires. Fernando Alonso showed early wet-weather mastery, while Lando Norris set the top time. Local favorite Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) suffered an early crash into the barrier, leaving him bottom of the timing sheet. Cadillac struggled with grip, seeing both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez eliminated early alongside Lance Stroll and the Alpine duo of Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly.

Knowing he faced a heavy power unit penalty that would banish him to the back of the grid regardless, Max Verstappen opted not to set a lap time in Q2 to preserve equipment. Local rookie Rafael Câmara crashed late in Q2, bringing out another red flag. The interruption caught out Oscar Piastri (McLaren), leaving him stuck in P12. Lewis Hamilton struggled to find pace in his Ferrari SF-26, managing only P11.