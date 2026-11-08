Why did Esteban Ocon get sacked mid-F1 season by Haas? Full report!

Following the disagreement after Friday practice, Haas immediately pulled Ocon out of the car for the remainder of the Mexican GP weekend, replacing him with reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa. While rumors initially circulated regarding a physical altercation, those specific reports were dismissed by the team.

The working relationship had already hit friction weeks prior. Ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix, Ocon publicly declared himself a free agent for 2027 without prior alignment with Haas, which was quickly followed by the team announcing he would leave at the end of the 2026 season. Following internal reviews after Mexico, Haas converted the initial suspension into a full mid-season termination prior to the São Paulo Grand Prix.