Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei from Manipur brings India its first Gold in Boxing at the Youth Olympics

Ambekar is a resident of Lamlai Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district. Born in 2009, the boxer trained at the National Sports Academy, Kuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal. His current training base is the Army sports Institute in Pune under coaches Vijay Kumar Sharma and Geeta Chanu Oinam. Hailing from a modest background, his father runs a food stall and doubles up as a daily wage worker while his mother tailors traditional Manipuri garments.

A fan of football, his initial interest was towards pursuing it, but his maternal uncle noticed his physique and encouraged him to take up boxing instead. He started his training in 2018 and really struggled through his initial days. Touching details of his trainee life emerged when he spoke about struggling to pay for the equipments and travel. He also trained in second hand gloves during his initial days. Moreover, his parents saved money and bought him a cycle with Rs 200 so he could travel to his training academy.