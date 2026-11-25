Dutch-Belgian Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen shared that he spent more than 40 hours playing GTA 6 over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
Like so many others caught up in the GTA 6 hype, Verstappen didn’t let a major race stop him from racking up hours of virtual mayhem in Vice City.
He casually mentioned the marathon gaming session during a livestream the following week, explaining that he squeezed in playtime every morning and evening around his on-track commitments.
“I played a lot in the evening and in the morning in Vegas,” Verstappen explained. “I mean, I can’t go out anyways and walk around.”
Verstappen also admitted that between his GTA 6 marathon and his real-world racing duties, he has “completely forgotten” how to play Minecraft, even though he already has a livestream scheduled for it.
“I’m so bad when I play too many games at the same time. I can’t, I just can’t!” he joked.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix held from November 19 to 21 saw Verstappen claim victory in the high-profile Formula 1 event ahead of Britain’s Lando Norris and Australia’s Oscar Piastri. The 50-lap race covers roughly 192.6 miles (309.96 kilometres) and typically takes about 90 minutes to complete.
The Grand Theft Auto franchise revolves heavily around driving, and its newest instalment goes beyond simple carjacking to include activities like drag racing and mudding, an off-road motorsport popular in rural America where vehicles tear through mud pits or custom dirt tracks.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels