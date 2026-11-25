Dutch-Belgian Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen shared that he spent more than 40 hours playing GTA 6 over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Like so many others caught up in the GTA 6 hype, Verstappen didn’t let a major race stop him from racking up hours of virtual mayhem in Vice City.

He casually mentioned the marathon gaming session during a livestream the following week, explaining that he squeezed in playtime every morning and evening around his on-track commitments.

“I played a lot in the evening and in the morning in Vegas,” Verstappen explained. “I mean, I can’t go out anyways and walk around.”