India beat China to end 44-year wait for Asian Games women’s hockey gold, seals LA 2028 Olympics slot

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold medal on Friday, October 2, defeating defending champions China 1-0 in the final at Kakamigahara, Japan. The victory also secured India's qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India’s golden moment: Women’s hockey team end 44-year wait at Asian Games

India's only previous gold in the women's hockey competition came in 1982, when the sport made its debut at the Asian Games. Since then, the team had reached the final twice, finishing runners-up in 1998 and 2018.

Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the decisive goal in the first quarter, giving India an early lead. The forward capitalised on a precise pass from Sakshi Rana inside the circle before unleashing a powerful reverse-stick shot that flew into the top of the net, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with little chance of making a save.