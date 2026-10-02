India beat China to end 44-year wait for Asian Games women’s hockey gold, seals LA 2028 Olympics slot

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold medal on Friday, October 2, defeating defending champions China 1-0 in the final at Kakamigahara, Japan. The victory also secured India's qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
India's only previous gold in the women's hockey competition came in 1982, when the sport made its debut at the Asian Games. Since then, the team had reached the final twice, finishing runners-up in 1998 and 2018.
Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the decisive goal in the first quarter, giving India an early lead. The forward capitalised on a precise pass from Sakshi Rana inside the circle before unleashing a powerful reverse-stick shot that flew into the top of the net, leaving the Chinese goalkeeper with little chance of making a save.
China, the silver medallists at the Paris Olympics, enjoyed slightly more possession in the opening exchanges. However, India's disciplined defence restricted their opponents' opportunities to score.
Goalkeeper Savita Punia played a crucial role in preserving India's lead, denying China an equaliser with a penalty-stroke save in the second quarter. The experienced custodian and the Indian defence continued to withstand China's relentless attacks for the remainder of the match.
The final, which was initially scheduled to begin earlier, was delayed by an hour after the team buses of both sides were caught in traffic following an unrelated accident.
Despite the disruption, India started with intent and maintained their composure throughout the contest. Their defensive resilience proved decisive as they held on to their slender advantage until the final whistle.
China had to settle for silver, while Japan claimed bronze after defeating South Korea 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the third-place playoff.
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