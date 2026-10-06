Jannik Sinner ends 2026 early over knee injury, shares emotional video

Jannik Sinner's 2026 campaign has come to an early close. The world No. 1 will play no more tournaments this year because of a persistent right knee problem that has kept him off the court since he lifted the Wimbledon trophy in July.

The 25-year-old's final match of the season was his Wimbledon final win over Alexander Zverev on July 12. A knee issue emerged soon after, forcing him out of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. In late August he pulled out of the US Open, saying he needed more time to recover after returning to practice in Monte Carlo. Beijing, where he was defending champion, was next. Then, on October 3, he withdrew from the Shanghai Masters without giving a timeline for his return.