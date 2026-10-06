Jannik Sinner ends 2026 early over knee injury, shares emotional video

Jannik Sinner's 2026 campaign has come to an early close. The world No. 1 will play no more tournaments this year because of a persistent right knee problem that has kept him off the court since he lifted the Wimbledon trophy in July.
The 25-year-old's final match of the season was his Wimbledon final win over Alexander Zverev on July 12. A knee issue emerged soon after, forcing him out of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. In late August he pulled out of the US Open, saying he needed more time to recover after returning to practice in Monte Carlo. Beijing, where he was defending champion, was next. Then, on October 3, he withdrew from the Shanghai Masters without giving a timeline for his return.
Early reports pointed to tendon inflammation, while more recent ones suggest iliotibial band syndrome above the knee. Surgery has not been reported as necessary, and Sinner's team appears to be prioritising long-term health over a rushed comeback.
The injury leaves a gap in what had been a remarkable season. Sinner finished with a 44-3 record and six titles, including Masters 1000 victories at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. That run completed his Career Golden Masters. Wimbledon gave him a fifth Grand Slam title.
Sinner swept Beijing, Vienna, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals last autumn, so he had heavy points to defend. Zverev, who has been in strong form this year, now has a real chance of reaching No. 1 for the first time before the year ends.
Fans have noted that Sinner is still young and has many seasons ahead. For now, the priority is rest and rehabilitation. Sinner's attention turns to the winter and a healthy start to 2027, where the Australian Open will be his first test.
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