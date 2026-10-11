2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying: Max edges Charles to claim pole

Lando Norris could only manage 5th spot (+0.339s), edging out teammate Oscar Piastri in 7th (+0.487s), leaving McLaren with work to do on strategy during the main event. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar failed to record a lap time after suffering an unrecoverable mechanical failure in Q1, forcing him to start from the back of the grid. Aston Martin and Cadillac also endured nightmare sessions, with all four of their cars eliminated in Q1.

Isack Hadjar suffered mechanical issues during Q1 and was unable to complete a timed lap, leaving him at the back of the grid for the Grand Prix. Aston Martin and new entrant Cadillac were both eliminated in Q1. Both Audi drivers (Nico Hülkenberg in 11th and Gabriel Bortoleto in 15th) as well as both Haas entries (Oliver Bearman 12th, Esteban Ocon 13th) were knocked out in Q2 alongside Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr. in 14th.