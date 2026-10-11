2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying: Max edges Charles to claim pole

Under the blinding floodlights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Max Verstappen delivered a qualifying masterclass to edge out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by a razor-thin margin of 0.054 seconds. The Red Bull driver clocked a blistering 1:31.373 in 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Q3 to secure pole position — the 50th of his Formula 1 career — setting up a front-row duel for Sunday’s night race.
Fresh off his victory in Saturday's Sprint race, Verstappen battled through mid-session gearbox concerns during Q2 before laying down an unstoppable banker lap in Q3. The 2026 Red Bull chassis appeared perfectly dialed into Marina Bay’s demanding street layout. Charles Leclerc rebounded from early-session setup struggles to storm onto the front row (+0.054s). Teammate Lewis Hamilton backed up Ferrari's resurgence by locking in 3rd position (+0.123s), giving the Scuderia a strong double-pronged attack behind Verstappen.
Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli took 4th place (+0.189s). After making drastic setup alterations following the Sprint, Mercedes slashed their gap to pole from seven-tenths down to under two-tenths, with Antonelli out-qualifying teammate George Russell in 6th (+0.374s).
Lando Norris could only manage 5th spot (+0.339s), edging out teammate Oscar Piastri in 7th (+0.487s), leaving McLaren with work to do on strategy during the main event. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar failed to record a lap time after suffering an unrecoverable mechanical failure in Q1, forcing him to start from the back of the grid. Aston Martin and Cadillac also endured nightmare sessions, with all four of their cars eliminated in Q1.
Isack Hadjar suffered mechanical issues during Q1 and was unable to complete a timed lap, leaving him at the back of the grid for the Grand Prix. Aston Martin and new entrant Cadillac were both eliminated in Q1. Both Audi drivers (Nico Hülkenberg in 11th and Gabriel Bortoleto in 15th) as well as both Haas entries (Oliver Bearman 12th, Esteban Ocon 13th) were knocked out in Q2 alongside Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr. in 14th.
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