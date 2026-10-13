Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff, joins Sourav Ganguly in leading coaching roles

Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said in a statement: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Yuvi to the Delhi Capitals family. Yuvi is one of Indian cricket’s greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today. His experience, winning mindset, and ability to connect with players will be invaluable to our squad.”

The appointment also reunites Yuvraj with Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly, who handed him his India debut in 2000. The two share a close relationship.

Speaking about his new role, Yuvraj said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success."