Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly suspended for 30 days by Portuguese Football Federation

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo lands himself in a controversy after his heated argument with the National team coach and exit from the training camp. He now faces a suspension and a fine due to his actions.
Recounting the incident from the very beginning, on September 27, while Ronaldo was named as part of the team against Norway, he was not brought to the pitch. This resulted in a frustration which further strengthened on September 30, when he left the training camp three days later as they were playing against Denmark. Ronaldo mentioned that the coach had gone back on his words. On October 6, the legendary player acknowledged his actions and apologized and on October 19, the disciplinary authority made the decision of his suspension for 30 days along with a 255 euros fine. It is important to understand that the suspension was not just because of his fall out with the coach, but rather his action of leaving the training camp without proper permission and protocol.
Has Ronaldo faced a suspension before in his career?
This isn’t the first time that Ronaldo is facing a suspension from matches. Throughout his career he has faced it several time. Some of the notable ones include the 2017 Real Madrid suspension when he was suspended after being shown two yellow cards. After he pushed the referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, he was suspended from four additional matches totaling to a five match suspension. The 2018 Champions League Red card incident happened during a competitive match fallout involving the Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. In 2022, he had refused to play the match against Tottenham Hotspur during a premier league, as a substitute. This resulted in him being suspended from playing the next match against Chelsea. In 2024, he was suspended after he made a controversial gesture towards the spectators during the Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al- Shabab.
What are its implications on Ronaldo’s current player status?
While Ronaldo is still one of the top-most players of the Portugal National team, it is also important to see how the coach envisages his contribution after a two decade career. Moreover, Ronaldo’s personal preference may not always align with that of the coach but the two will have to work together for the collective progress of the National Sports team. It is also important to see if their broken relationship can be mended and if they would start afresh. Another crucial aspect is that his fame and past achievements do not guarantee an opening by him, every single time. The opening depends on the match that they are playing, the players they have against them and what would be beneficial to the team as a whole.
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