Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly suspended for 30 days by Portuguese Football Federation

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo lands himself in a controversy after his heated argument with the National team coach and exit from the training camp. He now faces a suspension and a fine due to his actions.

What actually took place that led to the suspension?

Recounting the incident from the very beginning, on September 27, while Ronaldo was named as part of the team against Norway, he was not brought to the pitch. This resulted in a frustration which further strengthened on September 30, when he left the training camp three days later as they were playing against Denmark. Ronaldo mentioned that the coach had gone back on his words. On October 6, the legendary player acknowledged his actions and apologized and on October 19, the disciplinary authority made the decision of his suspension for 30 days along with a 255 euros fine. It is important to understand that the suspension was not just because of his fall out with the coach, but rather his action of leaving the training camp without proper permission and protocol.