The Maradona advice that helped shape Harry Kane’s Ballon d'Or triumph

Harry Kane’s legacy as one of football’s all-time greats is now firmly secured. Harry Kane won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or and the Bayern Munich forward joined an elite brotherhood of icons, becoming the first British player to take home the prestigious honour since Michael Owen in 2001.

Kane earned the accolade after an extraordinary 2026/27 campaign in which he bagged 73 goals for club and country, a single-season tally surpassed only by Lionel Messi's mythical 82-goal haul in 2011/12.

What Maradona told Harry Kane when they met

Long celebrated for his playmaker vision and technical finesse, Kane possesses a rare ability to drop deep and dismantle opposing backlines with precise distribution. Still, his lethal efficiency in front of net continues to steal the spotlight.

It is particularly fascinating, then, to look back at 2017, when a 24-year-old Kane was already earning high praise from Diego Maradona during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and received a bit of iconic finishing advice from the Argentine legend himself.