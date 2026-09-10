Iconic hockey broadcaster and former coach Barry Melrose dies at 70

Barry Melrose, the celebrated hockey player-turned-coach who brought immense colour to the sport, has died at 70. His passing was announced on Wednesday after his wife shared the heartbreaking news with his long-time broadcasting network.
Barry stepped away from his cherished television analyst role in 2023 following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. At the time, hockey icon Wayne Gretzky noted his former coach was “bigger than any team.”
With his signature slicked-back hair, striking goatee and flamboyant suits, Barry was a uniquely beloved figure. His broadcasting effortlessly blended an everyman’s charm with a brilliant sense of humour and profound insight. A statement from his network highlighted this immense impact: “For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey. His knowledge of the game was deep, his candour was refreshing and his passion was unmistakable.”
Hailing from rural Saskatchewan, the robust sportsman broke into professional hockey in 1976. He eventually transitioned to the NHL in 1979, playing fiercely for Winnipeg, Toronto and Detroit. Throughout his 300 regular-season games, he racked up 728 penalty minutes, cementing his reputation as an incredibly tough competitor.
Following his playing days, Barry found immediate success behind the bench. He led the Adirondack Red Wings to a championship in 1992 before joining the Los Angeles Kings. In his thrilling rookie season, he guided a star-studded roster to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final. Although they ultimately lost to Montreal, his flamboyant leadership won over countless fans.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman paid a touching tribute: “From the flowing locks of his distinctive mullet to the flared lapels of his trademark long suit coats, Barry Melrose cut an unmistakable figure. You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey.”