Iconic hockey broadcaster and former coach Barry Melrose dies at 70

Barry Melrose, the celebrated hockey player-turned-coach who brought immense colour to the sport, has died at 70. His passing was announced on Wednesday after his wife shared the heartbreaking news with his long-time broadcasting network.

Hockey legend Barry Melrose dies at 70

Barry stepped away from his cherished television analyst role in 2023 following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. At the time, hockey icon Wayne Gretzky noted his former coach was “bigger than any team.”

With his signature slicked-back hair, striking goatee and flamboyant suits, Barry was a uniquely beloved figure. His broadcasting effortlessly blended an everyman’s charm with a brilliant sense of humour and profound insight. A statement from his network highlighted this immense impact: “For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey. His knowledge of the game was deep, his candour was refreshing and his passion was unmistakable.”