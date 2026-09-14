BCCI president explains why team India chose not to receive trophy from Mohsin Naqvi at Asia Cup 2026

The Indian women’s cricket team recently strode towards the victory cup of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. But amidst the celebrations, they stood firm and showed solidarity with the Indian men’s team when it came to receiving the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi. The presentation was delayed, and as the ACC president was left alone on the podium, he decided to walk away.

India wins the Women’s Asia Cup, but team takes a firm stand on trophy presentation; here's why

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the BCCI has "no regrets" over the incident. “Everything went very well. We won, and everyone is extremely happy. Everyone is proud of their performance, and the biggest thing is that our country’s name is shining bright," Saikia was quoted telling IANS.

"We tried to solve today's situation, but our efforts were not successful. We don’t have any regrets. Our ultimate priority and ambition was not to focus on who would give the trophy. We wanted the Indian team to win and we’ve achieved that,” added Saikia.

A year back when the men’s cricket team won the Asia Cup, they decided not to receive any kind of honour or encourage celebratory moves from Mohsin Naqvi. Besides being the ACC president, Mohsin is also the PCB chief and Pakistan’s interior minister.

The difficult relationship between India and Pakistan has led to this stern decision. Following the 2025 Pahalgam incident, India’s cricket team declined to collect the Asia Cup trophy after defeating their neighbours by five wickets in the final in Dubai.

The summit clash marked the third meeting between the two rivals during the tournament and came just over four months after a brief but intense aerial conflict between the countries. The hostilities were sparked by the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir.