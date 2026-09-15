India explores Formula 1 revival in 2028 with new motorsports task force

As per reports, India is attempting to revive Formula One and motorsports in the country.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the formation of a 10-member Task Force to examine the challenges and viability of bringing Formula 1 and motorsports back to India, with 2028 being considered as a possible return date.

The committee will be headed by Yugal Kishore Joshi, Programme Director and Adviser at NITI Aayog, and will include Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal. Representatives from the tourism and commerce departments, the Department of Revenue, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as well as India’s motorsport organisations and racing circuits, will also be part of the panel.

F1 in India: Centre forms task force to explore 2028 return

The Task Force will include representatives from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and Madras International Circuit (MIC), while FMSCI will nominate a technical expert.

According to Mandaviya, the committee will focus on developing a sustainable framework for the growth of motorsports in India and creating a coordinated roadmap for the revival of Formula 1 in the country.