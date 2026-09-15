India explores Formula 1 revival in 2028 with new motorsports task force

As per reports, India is attempting to revive Formula One and motorsports in the country.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the formation of a 10-member Task Force to examine the challenges and viability of bringing Formula 1 and motorsports back to India, with 2028 being considered as a possible return date.
The committee will be headed by Yugal Kishore Joshi, Programme Director and Adviser at NITI Aayog, and will include Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal. Representatives from the tourism and commerce departments, the Department of Revenue, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as well as India’s motorsport organisations and racing circuits, will also be part of the panel.
The Task Force will include representatives from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and Madras International Circuit (MIC), while FMSCI will nominate a technical expert.
According to Mandaviya, the committee will focus on developing a sustainable framework for the growth of motorsports in India and creating a coordinated roadmap for the revival of Formula 1 in the country.
"The Terms of reference of this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for the revival of Formula One so that we can host a race in 2028," Mandaviya said during a media interaction.
The Task Force will undertake a detailed review of the challenges confronting motorsports in India, including taxation issues, and suggest policy measures to resolve them.
It will also evaluate the potential international, economic, tourism and investment gains associated with hosting major motorsport events in the country. The panel is expected to study infrastructure and operational needs and recommend a comprehensive motorsports policy, including the possibility of adopting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.
Apart from Yugal Kishore Joshi and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal, the names of the remaining members have not been disclosed by the Minister.
The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) will be represented by either its president or secretary general.
India last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The Indian Grand Prix was held at the venue for three consecutive years, from 2011 to 2013, before being removed from the F1 calendar amid bureaucratic hurdles and taxation-related concerns.
The newly formed Task Force will now assess whether these longstanding issues can be resolved and determine what framework and measures would be required to bring Formula 1 back to India in 2028.