Asian Games 2026: Indian athletes face 14-hour wait, food shortage and room chaos in Nagoya

Indian players who came to take part in the Asian Games 2026 faced hours of uncertainty rather than a comfortable sleep, with many waiting more than 14 hours for their rooms after travelling from all corners to Nagoya. The rowers did not even have any proper food to eat. The rowing team was denied meals, some athletes were forced to share their rooms, and others had registration issues.

Asian Games 2026: Rowers bear the brunt of accommodation crisis

One of the teams hit hardest was the Indian rowing team. They arrived at the Costa Serena Cruise ship at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. However, most of the athletes did not get accommodation even after more than 11 hours. Only a few got accommodation by 8.30 p.m. In addition, some athletes were accommodated together with other members of the team.