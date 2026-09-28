English wrestling star Benjamin ‘Pac’ Satterley dies at 40

Benjamin Satterley, an English-born wrestler known for high-flying moves that delighted fans worldwide, has died. He was 40.

Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac, dies at 40

The death of Benjamin, who was known as ‘Pac’, was announced late Sunday on All Elite Wrestling's website. The website did not list a cause of death.

Benjamin, who was from Newcastle upon Tyne, began his wrestling career in 2004 and signed in 2019 with All Elite Wrestling, where he held multiple championships. He competed and lost to Andrade El Ídolo on Saturday in Chicago in the AEW National Championship.