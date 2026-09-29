Miami police officer Luis Hernandez wins UFC debut

Luis Hernandez, an officer for the Miami Dade Police by day, won his first UFC fight Saturday night, submitting Sedriques Dumas with a standing guillotine choke 57 seconds into the first round at UFC Vegas 121 at the Meta APEX.

Hernandez stepped in to replace Mickey Gall in the light heavyweight category. He had earned his UFC contract on September 15 with a win on Dana White's Contender Series, less than two weeks before Saturday's fight.

Hernandez defeats Dumas in 57 seconds

The matchup drew attention for its real-life storyline. Hernandez is a full-time Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy, while Dumas, a convicted felon, has a long legal history that includes an April 2025 arrest on charges of home invasion robbery and weapon possession by a convicted felon. Fans and media dubbed the bout cops vs. robbers.

Once the fight began, Hernandez landed a clean punch that hurt Dumas, then worked him against the cage. He locked in the guillotine and forced the tap. The official result was a first-round submission.