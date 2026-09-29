Miami police officer Luis Hernandez wins UFC debut

Luis Hernandez, an officer for the Miami Dade Police by day, won his first UFC fight Saturday night, submitting Sedriques Dumas with a standing guillotine choke 57 seconds into the first round at UFC Vegas 121 at the Meta APEX.
Hernandez stepped in to replace Mickey Gall in the light heavyweight category. He had earned his UFC contract on September 15 with a win on Dana White's Contender Series, less than two weeks before Saturday's fight.
The matchup drew attention for its real-life storyline. Hernandez is a full-time Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy, while Dumas, a convicted felon, has a long legal history that includes an April 2025 arrest on charges of home invasion robbery and weapon possession by a convicted felon. Fans and media dubbed the bout cops vs. robbers.
Once the fight began, Hernandez landed a clean punch that hurt Dumas, then worked him against the cage. He locked in the guillotine and forced the tap. The official result was a first-round submission.
The win moved Hernandez to 9-0, with every victory coming by finish. Dumas fell to 10-6 and has now lost four of his last five fights.
After the fight, Hernandez received a black belt from his coach. He said he hoped to earn a performance bonus so he could buy donuts for his co-workers. He also said he would like to drop to a lower weight class and is looking for a fast turnaround.
Hernandez began training in wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu around 2010 during high school. He initially picked up combat sports to lose weight, quickly fell in love with martial arts, and decided by the end of high school that he wanted to compete professionally. He has cited former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones as his favorite fighter. Outside of fighting, Hernandez serves full-time as an active-duty deputy for the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. His law enforcement colleagues heavily support his career, with dozens of fellow officers routinely attending his local fights.