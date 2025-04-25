HP drops new EliteBook, ProBook & OmniBook models for the Indian market; find more details

HP unveiled a new range of Copilot+ AI PCs in India, to expand its EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook series. The launch aims to cater to a diverse range of users, including large businesses, startups, and general consumers. The updated HP EliteBook and HP ProBook series consists of models such as the EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), EliteBook 6 (G1q, G1a), and ProBook 4 G1q.
Designed primarily for enterprise applications, the laptops feature dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that can achieve between 40 to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The EliteBook 8 G1i, EliteBook 6 G1q, and ProBook 4 G1q are powered by processors including Intel Core Ultra 5 238V, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, and Snapdragon X.
They all come with a 14-inch display, optional touch capabilities, and operate on Windows 11 Pro, ensuring they are suited for professional environments. Highlights of these devices include a 5MP IR camera, an extensive 62Wh battery with 65W USB Type-C fast charging, and multiple USB-C ports.
The HP OmniBook range includes models like the OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook 5 16, OmniBook 7 Aero 13, and OmniBook X 14. These laptops utilize advanced processors such as the Intel Core Ultra 200 V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X, X Elite, and X Plus. Each model is also outfitted with NPUs capable of performing 40 to 55 trillion operations per second. A standout feature of the HP AI laptops is the HP AI Companion, a built-in AI research assistant that provides immediate responses while conducting secure file analyses, even when offline.