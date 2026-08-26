The Witcher 3 Remastered announced: Release date, 12 new features and biggest upgrades

On the visual side, the game will feature improvements to motion blur, accessibility options, HDR, foliage shading, ray tracing, global lighting and the overall shading system. The remaster will also introduce subsurface scattering and a new tone mapper.

PC players will receive support for Nvidia DLSS 4.5, AMD FSR 4 and Intel XeSS 2.0, alongside path tracing, ray reconstruction, native DirectX 12 support and rendering parallelisation. Ray-traced hair is also among the visual upgrades.

The remaster will support PlayStation 5 Pro, while Xbox players will get Xbox Play Anywhere support. CD Projekt Red also teased unspecified Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive features.

Meanwhile, the studio did not reveal anything new about The Witcher 4 during the event. The Ciri-led sequel is currently targeting a 2028 release, with development still underway.

"Our team here at CD Projekt Red HQ is hard at work on a brand new saga, one with Ciri at the helm," CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski said previously. "We have more than 500 incredibly talented developers working to create something truly special for you. The Witcher 4 features a huge and immersive open world, intense and action-packed gameplay, and a deep, impactful story that we hope will stay with you for a long time. Simply put, this is our biggest, boldest, and most ambitious game to date.

"Now I know you're eager to learn when it's coming. That's the question we're hearing from you all the time. So while we're not showing The Witcher 4 at the event, and we're not ready to share an exact date, I can tell you this: The Witcher 4 is targeting a 2028 release window.

"I know it's a bit of a wait and you'd love to play it sooner, but let the team cook. It will be worth the wait. Until then, there will be plenty more of The Witcher to come, including Songs of the Past when it launches in 2027. And you can be sure gamescom is also in our plans for the coming years."