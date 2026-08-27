GTA 6 extended look: India release date, time for gameplay footage on Netflix, YouTube

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to receive an official extended preview of its gameplay and story on Thursday. The showcase will premiere exclusively on Netflix, with developer Rockstar Games expected to offer a closer look at the game's features and mechanics. The presentation comes after several leaks revealed details about the highly anticipated title ahead of its official showcase.
Rockstar Games addressed the recent GTA 6 leaks in a statement on Wednesday, describing the situation as “heartbreaking” for the development team. Despite the leaks, the studio said it was “very excited” for players to finally see the extended preview.
Rockstar Games is set to unveil an extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6, with the gameplay footage arriving first on Netflix before its YouTube release
Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm ET, which is August 28 at 12:30am IST in India. Viewers will need an active Netflix subscription to watch the showcase on the streaming platform.
The dedicated Netflix page for the GTA 6 presentation has been available since the showcase was announced last month. Its listing promises an extended preview of the next instalment in Rockstar's blockbuster Grand Theft Auto franchise on August 27. Netflix users can also set a reminder through the app to receive a notification when the presentation goes live.
Those without a Netflix subscription won't have to wait too long. Rockstar Games will release the extended look on its official YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website six hours after its Netflix premiere. That means the showcase will become available at 9pm ET on August 27, or 6:30am IST on August 28 in India.
Rockstar has also confirmed that once the extended look premieres on Netflix, creators will be allowed to share reaction videos across YouTube and other social media platforms.
The official description of the game's premise on the GTA 6 website reads: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”
Rockstar Games has broken its silence on a series of leaked videos that appear to reveal gameplay and cinematic footage from the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.
Clips reportedly showing scenes from the upcoming game began circulating online last week, although Rockstar initially remained silent on the matter. The developer has now described the leaks as “heartbreaking” for the team behind the sequel, adding that the footage was “not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time.”
Rockstar also apologised to fans for the lengthy wait between official updates and said it hopes to surpass expectations with a special preview of GTA 6 scheduled to air on Netflix this week.
There was initially uncertainty over whether the leaked footage was authentic. However, as more clips surfaced, evidence increasingly pointed to the material being genuine.
Several copies of the leaked videos were subsequently removed from social media platforms following copyright complaints. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also took legal action over the leaks, filing a case in a New York court on Friday.
Acknowledging that fans had been waiting for an official response, Rockstar said it was unfortunate that the leaks could affect the intended experience of playing the game, particularly by exposing some of its content and spoilers ahead of the official reveal.
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