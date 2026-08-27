GTA 6 extended look: India release date, time for gameplay footage on Netflix, YouTube

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to receive an official extended preview of its gameplay and story on Thursday. The showcase will premiere exclusively on Netflix, with developer Rockstar Games expected to offer a closer look at the game's features and mechanics. The presentation comes after several leaks revealed details about the highly anticipated title ahead of its official showcase.

Rockstar Games addressed the recent GTA 6 leaks in a statement on Wednesday, describing the situation as “heartbreaking” for the development team. Despite the leaks, the studio said it was “very excited” for players to finally see the extended preview.

Rockstar Games is set to unveil an extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6, with the gameplay footage arriving first on Netflix before its YouTube release

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm ET, which is August 28 at 12:30am IST in India. Viewers will need an active Netflix subscription to watch the showcase on the streaming platform.