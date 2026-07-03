CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed 40 million copies sold worldwide, achieving the milestone in under six years since its launch in December 2020. The game's continued commercial success has been driven by frequent discounts, years of post-launch support, major gameplay overhauls, and the release of the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 tops 40 million copies sold worldwide

The updated sales figure, current as of July 3, includes all standalone copies of Cyberpunk 2077 as well as purchases of the Ultimate Edition, which bundles the base game with the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The achievement marks a remarkable turnaround for the RPG, which endured one of the industry's most turbulent launches. Following widespread reports of bugs, crashes and poor performance—particularly on the PlayStation 4—Cyberpunk 2077 was temporarily removed from the PlayStation Store, prompting CD Projekt Red to issue refunds and commit to extensive post-launch improvements.