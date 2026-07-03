CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed 40 million copies sold worldwide, achieving the milestone in under six years since its launch in December 2020. The game's continued commercial success has been driven by frequent discounts, years of post-launch support, major gameplay overhauls, and the release of the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023.
The updated sales figure, current as of July 3, includes all standalone copies of Cyberpunk 2077 as well as purchases of the Ultimate Edition, which bundles the base game with the Phantom Liberty expansion.
The achievement marks a remarkable turnaround for the RPG, which endured one of the industry's most turbulent launches. Following widespread reports of bugs, crashes and poor performance—particularly on the PlayStation 4—Cyberpunk 2077 was temporarily removed from the PlayStation Store, prompting CD Projekt Red to issue refunds and commit to extensive post-launch improvements.
Over the following years, the studio released a steady stream of patches, quality-of-life updates and new features that significantly improved the game's performance and gameplay. The release of the massive 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion helped restore the title's reputation, earning praise from both critics and players.
Phantom Liberty has also been a major commercial success in its own right. As of May 2025, the expansion had sold 10 million copies, cementing its place among the most acclaimed DLC releases in recent years, alongside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's celebrated Blood and Wine expansion.
In November last year, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 35 million copies across all platforms. "We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players,” CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski shared at the time. “Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise's enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future.”
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