New multiplayer Witcher game reportedly in development for PC and mobile

As fans await the release of the making the The Witcher 3 expansion Songs of the Past, which is the first major expansion for The Witcher 3 in a decade, a new report suggests CD Projekt Red may have another Witcher project in the pipeline.
According to MP1st, the studio is reportedly developing an unannounced multiplayer Witcher game separate from the long-running Project Sirius.
Sources cited by the publication claim the new title is a free-to-play co-op action RPG currently being developed for PC and mobile platforms. A console release has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether such plans exist.
The report further claims that the game is set in the year 1230, during a period when Geralt is still a young witcher. It is also said to incorporate combat and progression mechanics inspired by the main Witcher series while offering a multiplayer-focused experience.
Gameplay-wise, the title will take you on contracts to kill monsters across several environments," MP1st wrote. "A skill-based system drives the combat mechanics, letting you choose abilities from different witcher schools, shaping your moveset by mastering Signs and brewing potions." It's also claimed players can create and customise their own witchers.
While the report does not identify the studio behind the game, it points to CD Projekt's partnership with mobile gaming giant Scopely as a possible clue. In 2025, CD Projekt announced a strategic agreement with Scopely to create a game based on one of its existing franchises. The move came after the company revealed it was exploring licensing opportunities to bring both The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises to mobile audiences.
As a result, speculation has emerged that Scopely could be handling development of the unannounced multiplayer Witcher title. The company is best known for publishing hit mobile games such as Monopoly Go and Pokémon Go.