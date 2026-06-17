New multiplayer Witcher game reportedly in development for PC and mobile

As fans await the release of the making the The Witcher 3 expansion Songs of the Past, which is the first major expansion for The Witcher 3 in a decade, a new report suggests CD Projekt Red may have another Witcher project in the pipeline.

According to MP1st, the studio is reportedly developing an unannounced multiplayer Witcher game separate from the long-running Project Sirius.

CD Projekt's next Witcher surprise may be a free-to-play co-op game

Sources cited by the publication claim the new title is a free-to-play co-op action RPG currently being developed for PC and mobile platforms. A console release has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether such plans exist.

The report further claims that the game is set in the year 1230, during a period when Geralt is still a young witcher. It is also said to incorporate combat and progression mechanics inspired by the main Witcher series while offering a multiplayer-focused experience.