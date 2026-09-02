John Ternus’s $58 million pay package signals Apple’s high-stakes new era

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, Ternus is also expected to receive approximately $2.5 million in prorated restricted stock units. Apple had not previously disclosed his compensation as senior vice-president of hardware engineering, although executives at a similar level are estimated to earn around $25 million annually through a combination of salary, incentives and equity.

Ternus's new package puts him in a compensation bracket comparable to Cook's. Apple's former CEO earned $74.3 million in total compensation in 2025, including a $3 million base salary and substantial stock awards.

Cook, meanwhile, will see his salary reduced to $2 million in his new role as executive chairman, compared with his previous $3 million CEO salary. His stock award for 2027 has a target value of $45 million. Unlike Ternus's package, only half of Cook's equity award will be linked to Apple's performance relative to the S&P 500.

Ternus takes charge after spending roughly 25 years at Apple and building a career around some of its most important hardware products.

Born on May 19, 1975, he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. After working for four years as an engineer at Virtual Research Systems, he joined Apple in 2001.

He began his career at the company on the product design team, working on displays for the Mac lineup. Over time, he became a close lieutenant of Dan Riccio, Apple's longtime engineering chief, and his responsibilities steadily expanded.

Ternus eventually gained oversight of the hardware engineering teams behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro. When Riccio stepped back in 2021, Ternus was named senior vice-president, taking responsibility for the physical architecture and engineering of nearly all of Apple's hardware.

He is now Apple's eighth chief executive since the company was founded 50 years ago.