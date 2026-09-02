John Ternus’s $58 million pay package signals Apple’s high-stakes new era

John Ternus, Apple's newly appointed chief executive, is set to receive a compensation package worth tens of millions of dollars, underlining the high stakes attached to succeeding Tim Cook after his 15-year tenure at the helm.
According to Bloomberg, Ternus will earn an annual base salary of $3 million, along with a stock award with a target value of $55 million for fiscal 2027. The final value of the equity package, however, will depend on Apple's share performance.
The structure of his compensation places significant emphasis on the company's market performance. Seventy-five per cent of Ternus's stock award will be tied to Apple's performance relative to the S&P 500, while the remaining 25 per cent will consist of time-based restricted stock units that vest twice a year.
For the current fiscal year, ending in September, Ternus is also expected to receive approximately $2.5 million in prorated restricted stock units. Apple had not previously disclosed his compensation as senior vice-president of hardware engineering, although executives at a similar level are estimated to earn around $25 million annually through a combination of salary, incentives and equity.
Ternus's new package puts him in a compensation bracket comparable to Cook's. Apple's former CEO earned $74.3 million in total compensation in 2025, including a $3 million base salary and substantial stock awards.
Cook, meanwhile, will see his salary reduced to $2 million in his new role as executive chairman, compared with his previous $3 million CEO salary. His stock award for 2027 has a target value of $45 million. Unlike Ternus's package, only half of Cook's equity award will be linked to Apple's performance relative to the S&P 500.
Ternus takes charge after spending roughly 25 years at Apple and building a career around some of its most important hardware products.
Born on May 19, 1975, he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. After working for four years as an engineer at Virtual Research Systems, he joined Apple in 2001.
He began his career at the company on the product design team, working on displays for the Mac lineup. Over time, he became a close lieutenant of Dan Riccio, Apple's longtime engineering chief, and his responsibilities steadily expanded.
Ternus eventually gained oversight of the hardware engineering teams behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro. When Riccio stepped back in 2021, Ternus was named senior vice-president, taking responsibility for the physical architecture and engineering of nearly all of Apple's hardware.
He is now Apple's eighth chief executive since the company was founded 50 years ago.
A fortune built on Apple stock?
Despite his increasingly prominent role at one of the world's biggest companies, Ternus has largely kept his personal life out of the public eye. There is little publicly available information about his family or marital status.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates his wealth at $75 million, accumulated during more than two decades at Apple through salary, bonuses and stock compensation.
By comparison, Forbes estimates Cook's personal fortune at close to $3 billion, much of it built through Apple equity accumulated over his nearly three decades at the company.
What Tim Cook said about his successor
Cook praised Ternus while announcing the leadership transition, describing him as someone with "the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour."
He also called Ternus a visionary whose contributions to Apple over the past 25 years were "too numerous to count", adding that he was "without question the right person to lead Apple into the future."
Taking over at a crucial moment
At 51, Ternus inherits a company with enormous financial resources and one of the most established consumer technology ecosystems in the world. But the CEO role will require him to look far beyond hardware.
He will have to navigate finance, regulation, supply chains, recruitment and Apple's senior leadership structure, while also steering the company through an industry increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.
Apple has faced growing scrutiny over the pace and execution of its AI strategy, making the technology one of the major challenges awaiting Ternus. Several projects associated with his hardware leadership could also play a role in Apple's next chapter, including a foldable iPhone, a smart display, camera-equipped AirPods, smart glasses and new home products.
His compensation package makes one thing clear: Apple's new CEO will be rewarded handsomely, but a large part of that reward will ultimately depend on how successfully he leads the company through its next phase of growth.