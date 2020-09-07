Rare Earth Farmstay

This eight-acre farm is located near Kanakapura, and makes for the perfect weekend break. The fully functional farm has fruit orchards, cash crops and livestock and is set amidst a terrain made of lush greenery and rocks. The cottage-style rooms are rustic, quaint. During your stay you can tuck into organic meals made from ingredients grown on the farm. Their thin-crust pizzas which are made with their homemade cheese in their wood-fired oven, deserve a special mention. At Kaggalipura

Chiguru Farm

This farm allows you to pick seasonal fruits such as chikku, guava, cherries, rose apple and lemon from their orchards. You can also feed their cows, lamb, hens and sheep. The 15-acre farm is located on the fringes of the Bilikal forest, south of Bannerghatta National Park. Other activities include yoga sessions, bird watching, trekking and village visits. The authentic Karnataka-style food is fresh and cooked in an open kitchen. The rooms are basic but comfortable and built around an open courtyard in the traditional South Indian style. At Therubeedi Village, Ramanagara District

Chukki mane

Located close to the twin waterfalls, Gaganachukki and Bharachukki, this farm stay offers cottages, thatched roof huts and camping tents. Engage in activities such as village tours, bullock cart rides and picnics by the river. In between activities, guests can tuck into authentic Mysore-style vegetarian food which is served on banana leaves. At Javanagahalli, Mandya District

Green Dreams

Surrounded by rice fields, Green Dreams offers cottages built primarily with bamboo and other eco-friendly material. Guests can participate in activities such as bicycle rides, nature walks and a host of indoor games. Meals served are all vegetarian and stick to Coorg, Malnad and Kerala cuisines. At Kushalnagar, Kodagu District

Gubbi Goodu

Gubbi Goodu is located 30 kilometres away from the city in Nelamangala. The calming green space is ideal for those looking for some rest and relaxation. Facilities include six quaint cottages, outdoor and indoor games, a restaurant, children’s play area and a swimming pool. At Thorebyrasandram, Nelamangala

