5 dreamy helicopter rides in India that you shouldn’t miss

India is becoming a growing centre of tourism. To attract tourists, different kinds of tourism are coming to the forefront, one of which is the luxury helicopter tourism. From beautiful mountains and valleys to the vast blues of the sea, India offers helicopter tourism in many places. Here’s a round-up of five most popular helicopter tours across the country that you must try to include in your journeys.
What can be considered as a dramatic heli-pilgrimage, Kedarnath can be reached by a helicopter ride instead of braving long queues and crowds of people while traversing the steep paths on land. The passenger flight takes the Sersi / Phata/ Sitapur route to Kedarnath and back after darshan. One must remember that these flights are operational on a seasonal basis only when the Kedarnath dham is open for tourists. Moreover uncertain weather may cause delays, passengers can carry only one handbag (upto 5 kgs) and one must not assume that a helicopter ride guarantees faster darshan. Prior bookings for both the helicopter and darshan are advisable.
Cost (approx.): The tickets can be booked through government portals and the cost starts from Rs 9000 + onwards depending on the departure location and distance travelled.
Ever wondered how will you squeeze in seeing a whole archipelago if you are visiting one? By taking a helicopter ride of course! Check out India’s southern islands, the Andaman Islands, by taking an island hopping tour over the waters. Catch an unforgettable view of corals, beaches, tropical vegetation and turquoise waters. November to April is the best time to take this tour. If you want to take a helicopter tour, always book in advance. These are not regular tours that operate daily. They may operate upon bookings only. Thus, it is best to directly get confirmation on the tour, passenger capacity, luggage weight capacity, departure date and location and all other details.
Cost (approx.): The tickets can be purchased through government run portals and may cost Rs 1500+ for a Port Blair to Havelock route.
One of the most scenic spots in India is the Eastern Himalayan circuit, of which Gangtok has always been one of the primary hotspots. If you have seen the views of Kanchenjunga from land, its time you can take a step further and see it from above. Leaving from the Gangtok helipad, this 20 minutes tour gives breathtaking views of the mountains and the hills, valleys, and crevices below. It is suggested to check the timings, cost and departure before booking. In fact, even after booking check regarding refunds and actual flight operations as these may change depending on the weather.
Cost (approx.): Helicopter rides can be booked via Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation at Rs 3000+ per person
If you are planning for your first helicopter ride, then the Kullu Manali landscape is the best to make your debut. You can experience views of Manali, Beas Valley, pine and deodar forests, mountains, villages, and Himalayan peaks. If you come during season then the snow capped peaks will also be included in your list of views while taking this 10-minute ride above land. The helicopter service runs between 9 am to 3 pm, subject to clear weather conditions. The service runs all year round. If you want to experience green valley’s then March to June is the perfect fit else October to February brings the snowy visuals to spotlight.
Cost (approx.): Government operated helicopter prices can start from Rs 5500- 6000 while privately operated tours can reach up to Rs 30000.
While making your way to the Vaishno Devi mandir, a stretch of the path can be covered via helicopter travel. Many choose to take the Katra- Sanjichhat route from where the temple can be accessed by a short walk. The flight gives you a beautiful view of the Trikuta mountain range. The best time to make the journey is between September to November and March to May.
Cost (approx.): The flight fares can start at Rs 12000+ for a round flight. These fares are revised often so, it is best to directly contact the booking agency for the latest flight fares.