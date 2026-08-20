5 dreamy helicopter rides in India that you shouldn’t miss

What can be considered as a dramatic heli-pilgrimage, Kedarnath can be reached by a helicopter ride instead of braving long queues and crowds of people while traversing the steep paths on land. The passenger flight takes the Sersi / Phata/ Sitapur route to Kedarnath and back after darshan. One must remember that these flights are operational on a seasonal basis only when the Kedarnath dham is open for tourists. Moreover uncertain weather may cause delays, passengers can carry only one handbag (upto 5 kgs) and one must not assume that a helicopter ride guarantees faster darshan. Prior bookings for both the helicopter and darshan are advisable.

Cost (approx.): The tickets can be booked through government portals and the cost starts from Rs 9000 + onwards depending on the departure location and distance travelled.